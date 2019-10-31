New York train rider reports suspicious packages, turn out to be machines used to report suspicious packages

A train rider at a New York station on Monday noticed some suspicious packages sitting around, so did their civic duty and reported it to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority through a special intercom system designed to report such incidents.

The 6-foot-tall packages, however, weren't suspicious — and contained the very technology used to report questionable events... such as suspicious items lying around a train station.

FLORIDA INTERSTATE SCATTERED WITH MAIL AFTER TRACTOR-TRAILER CRASHES INTO ANOTHER TRACTOR-TRAILER

The boxes at the Metro-North New Rochelle station, located around 25 miles northeast of New York City, contained machines hosting the MTA's Help Point System, described as "a new technology program that puts subway customers in touch with Transit personnel via an interactive communications device."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police were spotted after 4 p.m. on Monday removing the boxes off the Help Point machines at the station platform, WNBC-TV reported. The incident didn't cause a huge disruption to train service, and the situation was reportedly resolved quickly.