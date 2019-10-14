New York teens killed when Porsche falls over overpass, crashes on train tracks below

Two teenagers were killed in New York on Sunday after the Porsche they were riding in hit another car, careened off an overpass and slammed into the train tracks below, police said.

Aisha Radoncic, 17, was reportedly driving the 2017 Porsche Macan in Pearl River, a town in Rockland County roughly 30 miles north of New York City, when it hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta.

GEORGIA DUI SUSPECT EVADES POLICE, CRASHES CAR GOING 131 MPH: POLICE

The car was then thrown from the overpass on Route 304 and crash-landed on NJ Transit train tracks down below, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported.

Saniha Cekic, 15, and Altin Nezaj, 17, who were passengers inside the Porsche, were transported to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Radoncic was hospitalized with serious injuries. The person driving the Volkswagen was not injured.

A witness in Pearl River told WABC-TV they heard a boom, then saw a fire at the scene of the accident.

"I screamed, 'Is there people in it?' And I heard this woman screaming 'Help me, help me,' and just screaming," the witness said. "It's terrifying when you can't actually pull them out of the car, I thought I was going to be able to pull them out of the car."

CLICK TO VISIT THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

At least two of the students involved in the accident attended Pearl River High School, the district's superintendent wrote in a letter to parents.

"When our school community experiences a tragedy, such as the loss of a young life, it impacts all of us," Superintendent Marco Pochintesta said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the students and their families and friends at this incredibly difficult time."