New York synagogue stabbing attack results in several injuries: reports

A stabbing attack Saturday night at a synagogue in a suburb north of New York City has left several people injured, according to reports.

An unidentified assailant began slashing people with a machete during a Hanukkah celebration, WCBS-TV of New York City reported.

Around midnight, authorities told reporters that the suspect's vehicle had been located and the suspect was taken into custody.

Video posted on social media from Monsey – a town of about 18,000 residents about 35 miles north of New York City – shows emergency responders rushing victims to ambulances, surrounded by the flashing red lights of numerous emergency vehicles.

In New York City, the NYPD's Counterterrorism Bureau said it was “closely monitoring" the situation, and the Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey said it was aware of the attack and was sending representatives to Monsey.

Steve Lieberman, a reporter with The Journal News in Rockland County, posted on Twitter that at least three people had been stabbed just before 10 p.m. and that local police were conducting a search of the area.

Messages posted later by the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council of the Hudson Valley said that five people had been stabbed, including one victim who was struck six times, and that two of the victims were in critical condition. That message added that a suspect was seen leaving in a gray Nissan Sentra vehicle.

Police in Clarkstown, N.Y., also were reporting that five people had been stabbed, WCBS reported.

Letitia James, the state attorney general of New York, condemned the attack in a message posted on Twitter.

"I am deeply disturbed by the situation unfolding in Monsey, New York tonight," James wrote. "There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrifc situation.

"I stand with the Jewish community tonight and every night," she added.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also posted a message condemning the Monsey attack.

"I am horrified by the stabbing of multiple people at a synagogue in Rockland County tonight," Cuomo wrote. "We have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism in NY and we will hold the attacker accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

"NY stands with the Jewish community," Cuomo added.

Just hours earlier, Cuomo had taken to social media to condemn a previous anti-Semitic attack that occurred Friday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

"I am disgusted to learn of the attack on three mmebers of our Jewish community in Brooklyn on Friday--the 6th anti-Semitic incident in NYC just this week," Cuomo wrote. "The cowards responsible are trying to spread fear, but they will always fail. NY stands united against anti-Semitism & hate."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this story.