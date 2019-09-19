Suspect, 18, held in murder of New York teen who was fatally stabbed while students recorded attack: cops

An 18-year-old man from New York City's Long Island suburbs was arrested Wednesday and charged with the murder of a 16-year-old student who was fatally stabbed outside a pizza shop just blocks away from his high school earlier this week.

Police say dozens of teens recorded the assault on their cell phones instead of trying to stop the attack.

Police charged Tyler Flach of Lido Beach, N.Y., with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Khaseen Morris. Flach will be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday morning, Nassau County police officials said at a Wednesday evening news conference.

Morris was stabbed once in the chest during an after-school fight Monday near Oceanside High School. Flach was allegedly one of about eight young people who came from a nearby high school in Long Beach on the South Shore of Long Island to fight Morris at the popular after-school hangout in retaliation for him spending time with one of their ex-girlfriends.

The victim’s sister, Keyanna Morris, 30, told Newsday of Long Island that she cried “tears of joy” when police called Wednesday to tell her an arrest had been made in connection with her brother’s slaying. She said her brother had told family that he walked a girl home from a party Sunday and he knew her ex-boyfriend had been trying to get in touch with him ever since to confront him, the New York Post reported.

Police said between 50 and 70 teens stopped to watch the bloody brawl, at least some of them recording the fight on their cell phones, all while failing to do anything to defend Morris from his attackers. Morris was rushed to South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside where he died of his injuries shortly before midnight, Newsday reported.

“Kids stood there and didn’t help Khaseen,” Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick of the Nassau County Police Department said at a news conference Tuesday. “They videoed his death instead of helping him.”

Authorities used the cell phone video as well as surveillance video from a local business to identify some of the suspects in the case, Newsday reported. Also Wednesday, Nassau County police assigned extra officers to Oceanside High School in response to a threat made against the school.

“The Nassau County Police Department has increased our patrols at Oceanside High School as an abundance of caution and are working with the school's administration to ensure the highest level of safety for students and faculty," Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said in a statement. "All threats are always taken seriously and are being fully investigated. At this time these threats do not appear credible."

Oceanside Superintendent Phyllis S. Harrington said in a statement sent to parents and school officials that the school was investigating posts on social media of “neighboring students” threatening to come to the Oceanside campus to potentially do harm.

Hundreds attended candlelight vigils Tuesday and Wednesday evening held in the parking lot where the fatal brawl took place, Newsday reported. A second teenager was hospitalized with a broken arm and swelling to his head after Monday’s fight.