New York's subway shover was free on assault charges thanks to bail reform law

A New York City woman who shoved another woman into an oncoming subway train near Times Square was released from jail without bond two months earlier due to New York’s 2020 bail reform law.

Twenty-nine-year-old Anthonia Egegbara, who has been charged with attempted murder for pushing a 42-year-old Lenny Javier into the side of the No. 3 train in Times Square, attacked another female stranger on July 5th, according to the New York Post .

Police issued a ticket ordering Egegbara to appear in court on July 19th after she was arraigned on third-degree assault, attempted assault, and harassment but she was released without bail due to a January 2020 bail reform law that strips judges of the ability to set bail on third-degree assault charges and other serious crimes.

Egegbara, who police say suffers from schizophrenia, was arraigned for pushing Javier into the train and is being held on $100,000 cash over $500,000 insurance company bond facing charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and first-degree attempted assault.

Egegbara can be seen on video released by the NYPD leaping from a bench during morning rush hour on Monday and shoving Javier into the first car of the train as it pulled into the station. Javier did not fall onto the tracks but instead bounced backward and landed on the platform as Egegbara fled.

"My face is swollen, I have a broken nose, a fractured chin," Javier told WCBS-TV. "Someone needs to take responsibility for this because it can’t be happening."

Police say Egegbara owns an extensive criminal record dating back ten years which includes assault charges against several women aged 18, 40, and 57.

Police officials have expressed frustration with the state's bail reform laws including New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea, who said this past summer that there is no "logical answer" as to why violent criminals are being released back onto the streets.

New York City ended 2020 with a 41% spike in homicides.