Couple had sex on New York subway platform in front of riders, police say

Straphangers on the New York City subway got quite a surprise during the morning rush hour last month when they came across a couple having sex on a subway platform, according to officials.

The New York Police Department said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at the Bowling Green subway station in Lower Manhattan.

Officials said the man, about 200 pounds with brown eyes, started having sex with a woman in front of other subway riders on the platform for the Nos. 4 and 5 subway trains.

Officials said the incident was witnessed by "multiple customers" inside the station.

It was not disclosed if the couple then got on a train or left the station, but officials released a photograph of a man wanted for public lewdness. An image of the woman involved in the incident was not released.

