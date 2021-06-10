New York State Trooper reportedly shot with rifle, manhunt ongoing

New York State Police are on the hunt Thursday for an "armed and dangerous" suspect accused of shooting a trooper during a welfare check.

Jason D. Johnson, a 34-year-old around 5 feet 7 inches tall with hair in a "long mohawk style" was last seen in Colesville following the incident that unfolded in the town on Wednesday night, investigators say.

"He is considered armed and dangerous, do not approach him and call 911 immediately," New York State Police said in a statement.

SUSPECT IN FATAL SHOOTING OF RETIRED NYPD OFFICER CAUGHT

Broome County Sheriff David Harder told WBNG that a female trooper was shot in the leg after the suspect grabbed a rifle. A Broome County sheriff had been dispatched to a home to conduct a welfare check and the female trooper responded as backup, he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The trooper is reported to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries and further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

New York State Police say Johnson may now be traveling in a 1996 Ford F-250 pick-up truck that is blue in color with the New York license plate HZV7759.