New York state trooper saves wounded bald eagle found on highway

A New York state trooper teamed up with animal rescuers to save injured bald eagle on the side of an Orange County highway Tuesday.

State police said Trooper Bryan Whalen put on his K-9 bite gear and urged the bird safely into a transport container provided by the Warwick Valley Animal Rescue.

An eagle-eyed driver had initially spotted the wounded bird on ST-17 in Blooming Grove, about 65 miles north of New York City.

Department of Environmental Conservation Officer Nicole Duchene transported the eagle to a rehabilitation facility in New Paltz, about 30 miles away.

"Job well done by Trooper Whalen!" state police wrote in a Facebook post that included images of the rescued national icon.

Bald eagle populations have been surging around the country due to conservation efforts.

Just a few decades ago, they were in danger of extinction due to habitat destruction, poaching and the contamination of their food supply with chemicals like DDT, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Over the past several decades, bald eagle numbers have rebounded, and the Fish and Wildlife Service says they are "an Endangered Species Act success story."

Wildlife authorities say bird-watchers should observe eagles from at least 100 yards away, as approaching a nest could lead parents to abandon their eggs.