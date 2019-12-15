Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New York
Published

New York soccer coach under fire for taking team to Hooters after losing game

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 15

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 15 are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com

A New York high school soccer coach has come under fire for taking his team to Hooters.

The Lake George Jr./Sr. High School soccer team had just lost to another team after an undefeated season on Nov. 2 when their coach, Blake White, decided to bring the players to the restaurant, known for women dressed in tight and revealing clothing.

NEW YORK HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COACH SUSPENDED FOR RUNNING UP SCORE ON UNDEFEATED OPPONENT

White's decision apparently didn't sit well with school administration because, on Nov. 12, the team was summoned to a mandatory meeting where the dinner was discussed, the local Times Union newspaper reported, where students were told "this was not in line with our athletic program and school community values."

Blake White, a soccer coach in Lake George, N.Y., has come under fire after he took the high school's team to Hooters after losing a game on Nov. 2. 

Blake White, a soccer coach in Lake George, N.Y., has come under fire after he took the high school's team to Hooters after losing a game on Nov. 2.  (iStock)

Lynne Rutnik, superintendent of the Lake George Central School District, told the news outlet the Hooters outing required "action" and said, “It’s been taken seriously and we addressed it."

NEW YORK HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COACH SUSPENDED AHEAD OF PLAYOFF GAME, SUPERINTENDENT CATCHES HEAT

“As a female superintendent, I took this very seriously and addressed it immediately with the students and the individual," she said, while Tricia Biles, president of the school board, said, "Corrective action is being taken."

Hooters calendar girls explain how they’re giving back to our troops with care packages

Hooters calendar girls explain how they’re giving back to our troops with care packages

It's unclear what type of action was taken, but White's profile page on the district's website appeared to have been removed as of Sunday. Per the Times Union, it previously identified him as an elementary school teacher and longtime sports coach for the district.

White's situation is not the first of its kind. In 2013, Randall Burbach, a football coach at Corbett Middle School in Oregon, was fired for planning a post-season party at Hooters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I believe this is a fine venue,” Burbach told The Oregonian at the time. “It’s not a strip club. If you have a dirty mind, you’ll find dirt.”

Burbach didn't relent — despite requests from the district's athletic director, asking him to host the party at a place "families could attend and feel comfortable" — and he was let go from his position. Hooters reportedly paid for the party following the controversy and planned to donate a portion of the money.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.