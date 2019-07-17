New York sisters abused dad for nearly two decades because they said God told them he was 'unfaithful' to wife

Three sisters from upstate New York were sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison after nearly two decades of physically and mentally abusing their elderly father -- a man the trio disdained because they said God told them he was “unfaithful to [their] mother.”

Elissa Pietrocarlo, 41, Grace Pietrocarlo, 31, and Annabel Pietrocarlo, 23, were each sentenced to two years in prison on an assault conviction after prosecutors said they “intentionally caused physical injury” to their 71-year-old father beginning in 2002.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Elissa Pietrocarlo -- known by her two sisters as “The Prophet” -- claimed to have received several messages from God, including one in which the deity indicated her father “was being unfaithful to her mother,” Christine Pietrocarlo, 66.

They referred to their mother as the “Queen of God.”

After the almighty allegation of adultery -- a claim which was denied by the man -- the victim was no longer permitted to sleep in his bedroom with his wife and was forced to sleep on a couch in the kitchen.

Prosecutors said this is when the “physical and emotional abuse” began.

The victim was beaten regularly by the family females and he was frequently forced to sleep in clothes since he was often chased out of the house in the middle of the night.

The abuse reached a climax Sept. 9, 2017, when, at about 4 p.m., the victim was accused by his wife of “defiling her name online to a friend.” The four women soon surrounded the victim and he was ordered to give them money. When he didn’t comply, the youngest sister, Annabel Pietrocarlo, choked him from behind and took $1,100 cash from his pocket.

The women began to kick and punch the man, who had fallen to the ground, and when the victim pleaded for help he received none. He eventually managed to make it to his pickup truck and drove himself to Mercy Hospital in Orchard Park where he was treated for a fractured rib and a bruised spleen.

He called home to ask “permission” to return but was told by the women he could not enter the home during daylight hours and, if he did, they would “break every bone in his body.”

The abuse continued until a friend of the victim contacted police to ask to conduct a welfare check.

The three sisters were found guilty in May of second-degree assault. Annabel Pietrocarlo was also found guilty of petit larceny and will serve an additional 6 months.

The man’s wife was acquitted.

“This is one of the most horrific cases of abuse that has been prosecuted by my office," District Attorney John J. Flynn said in a statement. "For years, these women emotionally, financially and physically abused their own father.”

He added: “I commend the victim for having the strength to come forward about the abuses he endured at the hands of his own children.”

The victim was granted an order of protection against the women that will remain in effect until 2024.