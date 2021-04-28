Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published
Last Update 16 mins ago

NY shooting suspect found dead after allegedly killing 2 people at real estate office: report

Barry K. Stewart, the suspect, previously worked at the real estate office where the shooting took place

By Paul Best | Fox News
New York State Police reportedly found 55-year-old Barry K. Stewart dead in upstate New York just hours after he allegedly shot and killed two people at Bridgeview Real Estate in Watertown. 

Stewart allegedly fled the scene, then shot and killed himself in Franklin County roughly 100 miles west of the scene of the original shooting, WWNY reports

He was formerly a real estate agent at Bridgeview Real Estate, where the shooting took place. As recently as January, Bridgeview Real Estate posted a listing on Facebook that directed potential buyers to Stewart. 

Barry Stewart allegedly shot and killed two people in a real estate office in upstate New York. 

Barry Stewart allegedly shot and killed two people in a real estate office in upstate New York.  (New York State Police)

Stewart allegedly fled the scene in this Ford F-150 pickup truck. 

Stewart allegedly fled the scene in this Ford F-150 pickup truck.  (New York State Police)

Stewart said in a video on his website that he retired from the U.S. Army nine years ago after a 25-year career. 

Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith said this shooting is the type of thing that the community never thinks "could happen in the City of Watertown."

"This is an unspeakable, senseless tragedy, where two innocent people were gunned down in a vicious act of violence," Smith wrote on Facebook. "My heart breaks for the victims, their families and our entire community who I know share in my disbelief that this could happen here in Watertown."

Your Money