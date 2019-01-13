New York school urges students to stop wearing, and losing, $350 beanies

Hats off!

That’s what a middle school on the tony North Shore of Long Island is telling parents after students have been losing $350 headware from trendy brand Moncler.

Admins at Great Neck North Middle School are pleading for students to keep their designer duds at home, saying the kids keep losing them and freaking out.

“We understand that fashion is very important to our middle schoolers,” administrators wrote in a letter obtained by The Post. “However, we have had many students who have worn their Moncler Winter Pom Pom hats to school, and either lost or misplaced them.

CUSTODY DISPUTE LEAVES ONE PERSON DEAD AT OREGON SCHOOL, POLICE SAY

“We need your help! Please try and redirect your middle schooler from wearing these hats to school,” the letter urged earlier this month.

French-Italian clothing company Moncler’s fur “pom pom” beanie costs up to $350 online, with kids’ sizes going for less.

The peeved principals noted they are wasting lots of time tracking down lost hats.

PENNSYLVANIA HIGH SCHOOL’S ‘BIBLE BAN’ IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL, STUDENTS SAY

“It has consumed a great deal of our time trying to locate these missing hats, and it has been disruptive to the students’ focus and time as well,” they wrote.

Moncler’s popularity exploded after rapper Drake wore a puffer jacket with its logo — a red-and-navy stitched cockerel behind two peaks above the brand’s name — in his 2015 “Hotline Bling” music video. Celebs like Daniel Craig and Kim Kardashian have also been spotted sporting the label.

Like rival brand Canada Goose, Moncler sells adult parkas for over $1,000 a pop.

Read more from The New York Post.