Coronavirus
New York coronavirus deaths hit lowest number in weeks, but it's 'still horrifically high,' Cuomo says

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
President Trump, NY Gov Cuomo spar over guidelines to reopen economyVideo

President Trump, NY Gov Cuomo spar over guidelines to reopen economy

The sparring over reopening the economy comes amid a decrease in hospitalizations in NY over four straight days; Jacqui Heinrich reports.

New York state reported 478 new coronavirus deaths Monday in what is its lowest daily number since the beginning of April, but the number is “still horrifically high," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The announcement comes as New York has seen a decrease in hospitalizations for a seventh consecutive day. The state’s overall coronavirus death toll is now at 14,347 – and hit its daily peak on April 9, when Cuomo reported 799 deaths.

“If you are looking for the optimist’s view, it’s not as bad as it was, but 478 New Yorkers died yesterday from this terrible virus,” he said.

“The question now is, assuming we are off the plateau and we are seeing a descent, which the numbers would suggest... how long is the descent and how steep is the descent?” Cuomo added. “Nobody knows.”

The governor made the comments as protesters are amassing in Buffalo to demonstrate against New York’s stay-at-home order, which Cuomo last week extended until May 15. Similar demonstrations have taken place around the U.S.

“Nobody disagrees that we want to get out of this situation. Nobody,” Cuomo said Monday. “You don’t need protests to convince anyone in this country that we have to get back to work and that we have to get the economy going and we have to get out of our homes.”

Cuomo revealed he’s been getting "a lot” of calls from town supervisors and elected officials who are “under increasing political pressure” to reopen the economy and are “wanting to do things” — but he urged them to stay put.

“Coordination and discipline is now key,” Cuomo said. “Beaches, public facilities, schools, parades, concerts – these would all be magnets for people. I work with our other states because if they open up a beach in Connecticut, you could see a flow of people from New York going to a beach in Connecticut if I don’t open our beaches.”

Cuomo stressed that a coordinated regional approach – at the state and local levels – is the right way out of the lockdowns.

“Anything that New Jersey, Connecticut, New York does can affect everyone else... that is the reality,” he said. “So everything is closed unless we say otherwise."

Fox News' Matthew Borowski contributed to this report.