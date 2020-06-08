New York City protests through the years in photos
The racially charged tension between police and protesters isn't new to the city.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Police leading women to patrol cars in the Harlem area of New York, on Aug. 2, 1943, during clashes with police following the shooting of a policeman and six civilians. The unrest was sparked by the shooting of Robert Bandy, a black soldier, by a white policeman.AP Photohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New York police officers wearing steel helmets and carrying nightsticks as they patrolled a street in the Harlem neighborhood of New York to prevent further rioting, Aug. 2, 1943.AP Photohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New York City police carrying a sit-down demonstrator from the entrance to a hospital in Brooklyn on July 19, 1963. Sixteen demonstrators were arrested after they staged a sit-down attempting to block trucks from entering the medical center under construction. Demonstrators represented the Congress of Racial Equality seeking employment of more African-American and Puerto Rican workers on the construction project and others.AP Photohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A workman shoveling shattered show-window glass in front of a Harlem pawnshop in New York City, July 19, 1964. Rioters attacked the shop during a night-long disturbance on July 18. Police with steel helmets patrolled to prevent further looting. Riots developed from a rally to protest the killing of a black boy by a white policeman in Yorkville on July 16.AP Photohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Police dragged away one person from a store after he smashed a window in New York City's Times Square on April 5, 1968, as disturbances spread over many sections of New York City in the wake of the assassination of Martin Luther King.AP Photohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYprotest-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Columbia University students and New York City police at anti-war protests, April 25, 1972, in the Morningside Heights section of Manhattan.AP Photohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYprotest-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A crowd of anti-Communist demonstrators facing a line of New York City police on Oct. 12, 1979, as they demonstrated outside the United Nations against the visit of Cuban President Fidel Castro. A heavy security force guarded the Cuban leader.AP Photo/David Karphttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Anti-nuclear demonstrators being dragged away from a blockade of the British Mission to the United Nations by New York City police on June 14, 1982.AP Photo/Mario Surianihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New York City police taking into custody some of the demonstrators arrested on Monday, May 1, 1989, on Wall Street as part of a May Day protest in New York. The demonstrators called themselves "Resist to Exist."AP Photo/Mario Surianihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYT-Protest-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New York City police officers dragging a protester during an abortion-rights demonstration in front of New York's St. Patrick's Cathedral, Dec. 10, 1989. About a thousand people voiced their opinion against the Catholic church's stand on abortion and AIDS.AP Photo/Frankie Zithshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYT-Protest-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New York City police arresting a demonstrator during an Earth Day protest on Monday, April 23, 1990, in New York's Financial District. Police closed part of Wall Street to traffic and most pedestrians and arrested more than 170 demonstrators who staged a protest aimed at disrupting business in the financial center.AP Photo/Osamu Hondahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New York City police grappling with anti-war protesters outside a hotel on Feb. 6, 1991, where then-President George H.W. Bush was addressing the Economic Club of New York.AP Photo/Mario Surianihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New York City police officers scuffling with a protester during a march through the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, Aug. 21, 1991. Confrontations between police and protesters marked the third day of violence sparked by a car crash Monday night that left a 7-year-old black child dead and a Hasidic man stabbed to death in the melee that followed.AP Photo/Joe Majorhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New York City police confronting protesters on May 1, 1992, after a demonstration in reaction to the Rodney King verdict.AP Photo/Alex Brandonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New York City police officers subduing a protester near 14th Street and Seventh Avenue in Manhattan on May 1, 1992, as several hundred protesters moved through the city after a peaceful demonstration in Times Square in reaction to the Rodney King verdict.AP Photo/Lara Cerrihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-19.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Actor Martin Sheen being arrested by New York City police at a nonviolent civil-disobedience event at the Riverside Research Institute on April 5, 1996, in New York. Sheen, along with a group of participants from the Way of the Cross Walk, aimed to call attention to the struggle for a world free of nuclear weapons.AP Photo/Anders Krusberghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-19.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NyProtest-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New York City police, including mounted officers, facing a crowd of union protesters on Fifth Avenue June 30, 1998, in New York. A large, noisy demonstration by thousands of construction workers tied up Midtown Manhattan and disrupted business during the morning rush.AP Photo/Marty Lederhandlerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NyProtest-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYprotest-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A loud but mostly nonviolent group of demonstrators being stopped by police in the Bronx on Feb. 25, 2000, as they tried to march around the block where Amadou Diallo lived. Four New York City police officers were acquitted earlier Friday of all charges in the shooting death of Diallo in February 1999.AP Photo/Steve Cherninhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYprotest-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A protester being arrested by NYPD officers during the Republican National Convention in New York, Aug. 30, 2004.AP Photo/Mary Altafferhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYProtest-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYprotest-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Demonstrators participating in a rally against a grand jury's decision not to indict the police officer involved in the death of Eric Garner, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2014, in New York. A grand jury cleared a white New York City police officer Wednesday in the chokehold death of Garner, an unarmed black man, who had been stopped on suspicion of selling loose, untaxed cigarettes.AP Photo/John Minchillohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/NYprotest-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
