Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYC protesters smash restaurant window, injuring diner: report

The vandals were reportedly connected to the weekly pro-LGBTQ Stonewall protests that march through the area

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Some riotous protesters in New York Thursday evening smashed a restaurant window, leaving an outdoor diner with a cut to her shoulder, according to a report. 

The diner and her party finished their meal at the Greenwich Village eatery while workers replaced the smashed window, the New York Post reported. 

"During tonight’s protest in Manhattan, not only was a business damaged, an innocent customer suffered a laceration when the glass shattered during their destruction," The NYPD wrote on Twitter. 

MINNEAPOLIS PROTESTERS LIGHT DUMPSTER FIRE AFTER FATAL POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING 

The vandals were connected to the weekly pro-LGBTQ Stonewall protests that march through the area, the Post reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Businesses throughout NYC are still recovering from the past year, purposely causing damage to their business is not helping any cause," the NYPD added. "This incident is under investigation."

Your Money