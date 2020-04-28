Coronavirus in NYC: Police crack down on illegal dirt bike, ATV riders racing through empty streets

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The NYPD is cracking down on packs of illegal dirt bike and ATV riders who have been racing through New York City's now-desolate streets during the coronavirus outbreak.

Officers in Brooklyn say they confiscated more than a dozen of the vehicles and issued more than 20 summonses over the weekend, in addition to recovering a loaded .357 Magnum gun.

“It was a beautiful day today in NYC, but NOT to terrorize the streets on an illegal dirt bike or quad,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo tweeted. “Throughout the day, NY’s Finest were safely removing these menaces. Not only is the reckless riding of these a danger, one rider was in possession of an illegal gun.”

A video of the roundup depicted police officers in face masks pulling over the riders, searching them and then driving their dirt bikes away.

At the end of the footage, an officer stands guard in front of a garage packed with ATVs and other vehicles.

Law enforcement sources told the New York Post that two arrests also were made during the operation — one for reckless endangerment and the other for the criminal possession of a firearm.

“This isn’t something new, this has been going on for years and happens everywhere in the city,” a source told the newspaper. “It’s all the trouble-makers in the neighborhood. They’ll go up and down the streets like morons.”