New York nursing home collapses in massive fire

A New York nursing home building collapsed after a massive fire tore through the facility early on Tuesday, according to videos from the scene.

WCBS anchor Steve Scott tweeted that no one was injured in the blaze at Evergreen Court, an assisted living facility in Spring Valley.

Earlier reports indicated that people may have been trapped inside. First responders were seen evacuating people from inside the building, videos showed. Scott added that all seniors were safe and have been moved to another facility.

NEW YORK TEENS CHARGED WITH SETTING MAN ON FIRE INSIDE HIS OWN HOME

Eyewitness Mark Kennedy posted pictures and videos of the blaze on social media, which could be seen for miles.

"The fire was probably raging for around two hours, or maybe more, before the building caved in," he told Insider.

Firefighters and emergency personal continued to fight the inferno into the early hours of the morning, videos showed.

MASKED MAN TOSSED MOLOTOV COCKTAIL AT PHILADELPHIA DAY CARE, POLICE SAY

The New York City Fire Department and a chopper were also called to help fight the blaze, media outlet Belaaz reported.

Evergreen Court is listed online as an assisted living facility with upwards of 200 beds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spring Valley is located about 35 miles north of New York City.