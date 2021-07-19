Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

New York mom yanked down subway stairs during attempted robbery, in critical condition

The NYPD released a video Sunday of the suspect

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A manhunt is underway in New York City for a suspected thief who police said caused a mom and son to tumble down a flight of stairs during an attempted robbery in a Manhattan subway over the weekend.

Than Htwe, 58, underwent surgery for a severe head injury following Saturday's incident and remains in critical condition, the New York Daily News reported. Her 22-year-old son also suffered minor injuries, the Daily News reported. 

REP. ZELDIN: DEMS ‘NEED TO DO MORE TO SPEAK OUT’ AGAINST ANTI-SEMITISM

The NYPD released a video Sunday of the suspect. He was seen in the video exiting the turnstile at the station wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants, and a white bandana.

The incident occurred as the mom and son were walking up the staircase of the Canal Street Q train station around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. The alleged thief attempted to grab the son's backpack, which sent the pair tumbling backward.

One witness told the New York Post that the son was "screaming for help" and the mother's head was bleeding profusely.

NEW YORK POLICE OFFICER SAVES MAN'S LIFE BY PATCHING UP CHEST WOUND WITH POTATO CHIPS BAG AND TAPE

The NYPD released a video Sunday of the suspect accused of pulling Htwe and Hein down the staircase

The NYPD released a video Sunday of the suspect accused of pulling Htwe and Hein down the staircase (New York Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Htwe moved to New York from Burma in 2018 for her son's education, the paper reported. 

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital

Your Money