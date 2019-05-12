Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

New York man flips vehicle after spider jumps on leg, sheriff's office says

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A New York man flipped his vehicle on Friday after he spotted a spider inside, officials said.

The unidentified man, of Alexander, was driving northbound on State Route 98 around 1:30 p.m. when a spider jumped onto his leg, WKBW reported, citing the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

The driver became frightened and tried to get the spider off his leg. He ended up reportedly driving off the road, hitting an embankment and flipping his vehicle.

Authorities said no one was injured in the incident, which came a month after another person in New York totaled her car and injured her leg — also because she spotted a spider inside her vehicle.

Police in Cairo, a city roughly 40 miles south of Albany, said they posted about the crash to “bring up a contributing factor [of collisions] that is not covered too often.”

“We know that it is easier for some drivers than others but PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place. Lives depend on it,” police said.

Fox News' Katherine Lam contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.