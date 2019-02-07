New York man calls woman ‘pretty,’ slashes her in the face: cops

A New York woman needed 44 stiches for a bloody facial laceration after a man called her “pretty” and slashed her with a razorblade in a broad daylight robbery, reports said Wednesday.

Dana Sagona, 31, was walking in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday when a man approached her and began a conversation, WPIX-TV reported.

"You pretty. Are you scared?" the man asked, according to FOX5 New York.

When Sagona said “no,” the man slashed the librarian’s face and punched her to the ground, the New York Post reported. He made off with the woman’s purse and phone, according to FOX5.

Police are searching for the suspect. He is described as a Hispanic male in his forties, reports said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).