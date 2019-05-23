Expand / Collapse search
New York man busted with hand-drawn 'state inspection sticker'

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A New York state man was recently caught taking the creative route when it came to getting his car inspected.

Instead of taking it to the Department of Motor Vehicles, the 35-year-old allegedly drew an imitation sticker by hand — and it didn't convince authorities.

This fake inspection sticker didn't sit well with authorities in New York's Montgomery County.

This fake inspection sticker didn't sit well with authorities in New York's Montgomery County. (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

The "inspection sticker" appears to be a red piece of construction paper with almost illegible handwriting implying the vehicle passed inspection until January 2020.

"So, we appreciate people who take some initiative, however this will not work as your vehicle inspection sticker, NICE TRY!!" the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Tuesday.

The driver was identified as Manuel Muniz, of Amsterdam, a city roughly 35 miles northwest of Albany, according to WRGB. He faces a violation for driving an unregistered vehicle.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.