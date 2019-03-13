Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
New York man bites off bouncer's finger after learning bar was closing: police

Nicole Darrah
A man in Queens, New York, last month allegedly bit off a security guard's finger because a bar he wanted to enter was closing. 

Police in New York are searching for a man they say bit off a bar security guard's finger last month because the bar he wanted to visit was closing.

The unidentified male was at El California Sports Bar in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Queens around 4 a.m. on Feb. 16, WABC-TV reported.

Investigators say he wanted to enter the bar, but the bouncer wouldn't let him into the establishment, which was closing for the night. That, officials say, is when he bit off the guard's pinkie, which doctors were reportedly able to reattach.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man with dark hair and a goatee, according to the news station. Photos released by the New York Police Department showed a man matching that description, wearing black boots and a black jacket with Japanese graphics on it.

Those with information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

