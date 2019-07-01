New York man arrested after calling 911 to say he was violating his probation, sheriff says

A 62-year-old man has been arrested for alleged probation violations in New York after authorities said he called 911 and told them he was violating his probation.

Brian Seaver was arrested in Avon after placing two calls to 911 on Thursday, Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty said.

He initially called to report "that he was consuming alcohol and that he was violating his conditions of probation that he is currently under” and then hung up when he called back, Dougherty said.

BURGLAR ARRESTED WHO BROUGHT DEPUTIES DOUGHNUTS AS ‘PEACE OFFERING’

A deputy was dispatched to investigate the calls and reportedly found Seaver with a person who had four active orders of protection against him, according to WHEC-TV.

Seaver was jailed on four counts of felony criminal contempt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The charges were felonies because of a previous conviction for misdemeanor criminal contempt, the station reported.