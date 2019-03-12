New York man and his dog rescue 2 dogs who fell into icy water, video shows

A New York man and his pet dog are being hailed as heroes after they jumped into an icy cold lake to rescue two dogs who were stranded in the water.

Timofey Yuriev, of Irvington, was walking his dog, Kira, at a nature center when he spotted two dogs crossing the ice — and falling in.

WOLFDOG HYBRID GAINS ONLINE FAME AT FLORIDA SANCTUARY

Yuriev wasn't sure when help would arrive, so he jumped in the water to save the dogs, WABC-TV reported. Kira jumped in to join the rescue, too.

Together, they broke through the ice to rescue the two dogs who were each separately trapped in the water. Videos posted to Facebook by Yuriev's wife, Melissa Kho, show him swimming through the lake and breaking the ice to get the dogs and bring them back to land.

And Kira was there every step of the way, even pushing the dogs to seemingly make sure they were headed in the right direction.

Yuriev told the news outlet that he grew up in Kazakhstan, and learned how to swim through ice in Siberia as a young child.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When I did the breathing technique everything felt nice," Yuriev said. "I felt a bit light-headed and I went for the second dog."

Kho called the rescues "amazing." The two dogs reportedly lived near the lake, and seemingly escaped their home. They, along with Yuriev and Kira, made it safely out of the water.