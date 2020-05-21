New York man, 32, charged in stabbing death of father during Zoom call, police say

A 32-year-old New York man was charged with second-degree murder Thursday, accused of fatally stabbing his father while the older man was participating in a Zoom call.

The suspect, identified as Thomas Scully-Powers, launched the attack while the father, Dwight Powers, 72, was video chatting with several people around noon Thursday in an apartment in Amityville, a Long Island suburb of New York City, the Suffolk County Police Department confirmed in a statement.

Several people who claimed they witnessed the killing called 911 and reported the attack.

Scully-Powers ran from the scene but was apprehended by police about a mile away. He was to be taken to a hospital after suffering minor injuries from jumping out of a window, the Daily Voice of Mount Pleasant reported.

The investigation is continuing, police said.