New York luxury realtor buys taxi ad to find 'wonderful, single, divorced dad'

A successful New York City luxury realtor bought a 30-second taxi ad this week advertising herself as a potential mate for a “wonderful, single, divorced dad.”

Ann Cutbill Lenane, 56, has sold multimillion-dollar New York properties for 35 years and her real estate ads are regularly on Taxi TV, according to WCBS New York.

She has also been divorced for 15 years and told the station you have to be creative in the “digital age of dating.”

“So if you’re a gentleman with a kind and generous soul and you love your mother — but you still don’t live with her — and can appreciate a 56-year-old fit and fabulous woman, feel free to give me a call,” she says in the irreverent ad.

The $5,000 ad campaign, called “A Man For Ann,” is playing in more than 7,000 New York cabs through the weekend.

Lenane told WCBS she’s already had men reach out to her.