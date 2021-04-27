Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Utah
Published

New York hiker, 24, killed after falling from 80-foot cliff in Utah, sheriff says

Hiker appeared to have lost footing and slid off edge, according to sheriff's office

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 24-year-old New York man was killed after slipping and falling off an 80-foot cliff while hiking in Utah last week, authorities said.

Matthew J. Schnitzer and a friend had been camping in Cottonwood Canyon for about a week when the pair went hiking on Thursday, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday.

MISSING CALIFORNIA HIKER FOUND SAFE AFTER PUBLIC HELPS RESCUERS TRACE LOCATION OF PHOTO HE SENT FRIEND

Schnitzer decided to continue hiking alone after the friend turned back to camp, according to the statement. When the 24-year-old failed to return, the friend searched until midnight but found no sign of Schnitzer.

A helicopter crew spotted Schnitzer's body at the bottom of an 80-foot cliff, the sheriff's office said.

A helicopter crew spotted Schnitzer's body at the bottom of an 80-foot cliff, the sheriff's office said. (Emery County Sheriff's Office)

The friend began looking again at 7 a.m. but still could not find Schnitzer. He then alerted local authorities to his missing friend.

Schnitzer appeared to have lost his footing and "slid off the edge" of an 80-foot cliff.

Schnitzer appeared to have lost his footing and "slid off the edge" of an 80-foot cliff. (Emery County Sheriff's Office)

Search and rescue teams looked for Schnitzer on foot and by helicopter, the sheriff’s office said. The helicopter crew eventually spotted Schnitzer’s body in a side canyon at the bottom of an 80-foot cliff.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff’s office said the 24-year-old appeared to have "lost his footing on the slope above the cliff and slid off the edge."

Schnitzer’s family was notified after crews transported the body from the canyon.

"ECSO extends condolences to Matthew Schnitzer's family and friends at this difficult time," the sheriff’s office said.

Your Money