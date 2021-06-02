New York driver accused of passing off mask as passenger in HOV lane

A New York driver was ticketed Wednesday evening when police say an officer realized he didn’t have a passenger with him while driving in the carpool lane on the Long Island Expressway.

Justin Kunis, 20, allegedly attached a white theater mask to the passenger-side headrest in an effort to make it appear someone was sitting there, FOX 5 in New York reported.

Drivers in many states can pay hefty fines for driving solo in HOV lanes. Kunis’ fee wasn’t reported but they generally run well over $100 in New York.

He was pulled over by a Suffolk County police officer, the station reported.

In February, a California driver who allegedly went all out with a realistic-looking dummy was also ticketed.

The dummy wore a plaid shirt, Cleveland Indians baseball cap and a facemask.

"The driver didn’t say much," California Highway Patrol Officer Rodrigo Jimenez said. "Other than that he’s been driving with the mannequin and he’d been getting away with it for a year and a half." The driver had been pulled over by Officer S. Sullinger, The East Bay Times reported.

He faced a fine of at least $400.