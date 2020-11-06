Cuomo upping National Guard presence in NY airports to check for fliers' negative coronavirus test results

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has asked the National Guard to increase its presence at airports to check that travelers have “proof” of a negative novel coronavirus test upon entering the state ahead of the holiday season, he said Friday.

The Democratic governor said during a morning news conference he has upped the number of local law enforcement and the National Guard personnel at airports statewide “for the holiday weekend travel period.”

“You should not land if you do not have proof of a negative test upon landing. You were supposed to take a test where you were coming from … within three days and it was supposed to show a negative test,” he said.

In addition to increasing the National Guard presence, Cuomo said he has instructed New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to increase New York Police Department personnel at the airports in the Big Apple.

“I want people to know we’re serious,” he added.

When asked how he plans to get the word out about the requirements for travelers entering the Empire State, Cuomo said simply, “They know,” and added that he has notified airlines of his plan.

“Airlines are helping us distribute the information, the airport network that works with the Port Authority [of New York and New Jersey] is helping them distribute the information,” he said. “They know the rules, because, by the way, other states and other countries have rules. This not just a New York phenomenon.”

He said travelers should be expected to present evidence of their COVID-19 test.

“If you don’t have evidence – what people don’t realize is, there is now a nationwide, a Department of Health communication system,” he said, which will allow officials to check a database and, in turn, prevents people from being able to lie about their results.

He did not say whether he expected law enforcement to turn people away at the airport if their results were not satisfactory.

As of Friday morning, the state's positive COVID-19 infection rate was 1.9%.

