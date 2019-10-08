Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published

New York cop revives suspect who suffered heart attack during alleged robbery

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 8

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 8 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A New York City man who allegedly stole from a CVS store was thwarted – not by a law enforcement officer – but by his own heart.

Steven Davis, 49, is accused of stealing 50 pounds of Ensure, a nutritional drink, from a CVS on Manhattan's Upper East Side on Sept. 27. He allegedly swung at a few employees before fleeing the convenience store.

FLORIDA WOMAN LEADS POLICE ON HOURS-LONG CHASE THROUGH BIG LOTS CEILING AFTER ALLEGEDLY TRYING TO SHOPLIFT

Davis was chased by police officers, and the cops eventually found him nearly lifeless on the ground next to a suitcase containing the allegedly stolen items. NYPD Sgt. James Gebhard told the Daily News he thought Davis had been hit by a car.

“His front teeth were knocked out. It was like someone turned off the switch. He must have fallen face first," Gebhard said.

Four homeless victims killed, one in critical condition following brutal attack in New York City

Four homeless victims killed, one in critical condition following brutal attack in New York City

The sergeant administered CPR on Davis – who had suffered an apparent heart attack – and revived him twice before paramedics arrived on scene, WPIX reported.

Despite the man's medical situation, the sergeant said he "went from life-saving to police work pretty quickly" as he tried to successfully ID Davis as the alleged thief.

Davis was hospitalized and released three days later. When he was fingerprinted at a police precinct after being charged with petit larceny, harassment and attempted assault, he ran into Gebhard, the cop said.

CLICK TO VISIT THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

"He shook my hand and thanked me," Gebhard told the News. "It could have gone one of two ways: he'd be upset with me that I arrested him or he'd be really happy with me that I rescued him."

The 49-year-old man was released on bail and says he's giving up crime. His neighbor, however, claimed Davis says that after each time he's been caught.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.