New York City's public schools to shut down Thursday over COVID spike

New York City schools will shut down starting Thursday due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday.

De Blasio said officials opted to close schools out of an abundance of caution after coronavirus test positivity rates surpassed a 3% threshold.

"We must fight back the second wave," the mayor said on Twitter.

NYC principals are being told to take necessary items home with them as remote teaching will begin in the morning.

Students will shift to remote learning during the indefinite shutdown and all school buildings will remain closed until further notice, NYC Department of Education Chancellor Richard Carranza informed parents in a letter sent to them on Wednesday.

"Please note that this is a temporary closure, and school buildings will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so," the letter, obtained by Fox News, said.

"I know that for many of you, this decision to temporarily close school buildings that we recently opened up will be disappointing, and I understand," Carranza wrote. "But by confronting these challenges together, we can continue to fight back against COVID-19. And I am confident that before long, we will be able to safely reopen our school buildings again."

The decision comes just days after parents submitted their decision opting for blended learning-- a mix of online coursework and in-person instruction-- or fully remote classes.

The chancellor said students who opted for the blended option can return to in-person classes when schools reopen.

