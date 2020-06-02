New York City woman slams looters for wrecking small business: 'You needed money? Get a job!'

In a heartbreaking video posted on social media, an elderly woman in New York City lashes out in a message to the looters who destroyed a small business.

“Look what you did to my store. Look!” she says, pointing behind her at an exposed storefront with wires hanging from the ceiling and people cleaning up inside.

“Look what you did to my store,” she repeats.

NYC BRACES: GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS CONTINUE, TROUBLE EMERGES AS CLOCK REACHES NEW EARLIER CURFEW

She was among countless other people left to deal with the aftermath of damaged property, lost jobs and uncertain futures as a wave of riots and looting continued sweeping across the U.S. following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

The woman in the video then walks over to a pile of debris at the curb in front of the store.

“Look!” she says again. “Look at the things you’ve done. Look. We’ve been here all night cleaning up. All night cleaning.

“Tell me Black Lives Matter. You lied. You wanted to loot the store. You needed money? Get a job -- like I do.

“Stop stealing. This is a neighborhood. We’re trying to build it up and you’re tearing it down.”

It was unclear exactly which day the video was shot. New York City has seen rioting and looting for the better part of a week since Floyd’s death.

Anticipating more trouble Tuesday night, city officials changed the curfew time to 8 p.m. and warned residents that in Manhattan, only buses, delivery trucks and the vehicles of essential workers would be allowed south of 96th Street after that time.

Meanwhile, the city’s mayor and New York’s governor appear to have stepped up their long-running feud in an apparent bid to assign blame.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called Mayor Bill de Blasio’s response to the crisis a “disgrace” Tuesday, after police said they arrested about 700 protesters overnight following the first curfew in decades, which began at 11 p.m. Monday.

De Blasio has also faced criticism for seemingly contradictory policies that have imposed limits on religious gatherings while looters run wild in the streets.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz, Greg Norman and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this story.