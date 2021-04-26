New York City weekend bloodshed leaves 31 people shot, 6 killed: 'Welcome to the city of violence'

New York City was marred by gun violence over the weekend, when 31 people were wounded in 28 shootings from Friday through Sunday, police said.

The dozens of victims were wounded from 12 a.m. Friday through end of day Sunday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said in an email to Fox News on Monday. It’s a stark difference from the same period last year, albeit at a time when the Big Apple streets were quiet amid pandemic concerns.

Fifteen people were struck by bullets in 14 shootings on Saturday alone, the NYPD said.

Meanwhile, from Thursday, April 23, 2020, to Saturday, April 25, 2020, five people were struck in four shootings citywide, police said Monday. There were six murders reported over the weekend, compared to the two reported year-over-year, police said.

The Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents more than 50,000 active and retired NYPD officers, reported that 50 New Yorkers were shot over the past week – a 257% spike from the same time last year.

As of Sunday, there had been 376 shootings with 416 victims so far this year – up 76.5% and 71.9%, respectively, compared to the same time in 2020, the NYPD said.

There have been nine more murders so far this year compared to last, police said.

In a series of tweets late Sunday, Ed Mullins, president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, the union that represents active and retired NYPD sergeants, blamed Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York City Council for the rise in crime.

"Welcome to the city of violence," one of his tweets stated.