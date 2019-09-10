Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Social media falls in love with video of toddler ‘besties’ spotting each other on the street

By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 10Video

This is precious.

A pair of toddler “besties” spotted each other on a New York City street — and immediately rushed toward each other to hug, in an adorable moment captured on video.

The 2-year-old boys, named Maxwell and Finnegan, can be seen running on a tree lined block, their arms flailing, and embracing, in the now-viral footage posted on Facebook Sunday by dad Michael Cisneros.

Cisneros, who is Maxwell’s father, told ABC News the boys have known each other for about a year and are inseparable.

“When they are away from each other, they are always asking about one another,” he said. “They go to music class together, Dana Banana (a weekly music event) and they love to dance — both are excellent dancers.”

More than 14,000 people had seen the heartwarming footage by Monday evening.

“That’s awesome & it gives me hope for this world we live in!” one person commented.

“Absolutely love this!” another person added. “These two just melt my heart.”

It’s unclear where and when the footage was taken. Cisneros, who had hundreds of comments on his page, didn’t immediately respond to a message from The Post.