New York City
Published

New York City teen, 17, fatally shot in front of home

The victim died where he had lived, NYPD said

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
A 911 call of a male shot sent New York City officers to a Brooklyn address where they found a 17-year-old boy dead of a gunshot wound to his head, police said Saturday.

It happened Friday night at a public housing project in Crown Heights.

The victim, Jahiem Guinn, died where he had lived, the NYPD said.

The cause of the shooting was not immediately clear, the New York Post reported. There were no arrests.

Cops were investigating another Crown Heights homicide that occurred Friday afternoon. The victim in that case was a 39-year-old man whose name was not immediately released, according to the Post.

Shootings in New York City are up more than 68 percent in the five boroughs so far this year compared to the same time period in 2019, WPIX-TV reported Saturday.

