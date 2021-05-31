Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

New York City subway slashing captured on video, police say

The suspect took off with $150, a report said

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Police Department released a video Monday that they say shows a 64-year-old man slashed in the head and kicked at a subway station turnstile, according to a report.

NEW YORK CITY SAW SHOOTINGS SKYROCKET 182% LAST WEEK COMPARED TO 2020, STATISTICS SHOW

NBC New York reported that the two masked suspects took off with $150 and the victim was treated at a nearby hospital. The report said there is a growing safety concern as the subway system goes back to 24-hour service. 

FLORIDA HOLOCAUST MUSEUM TAGGED WITH ANTI-SEMITIC GRAFFITI AS HATEFUL INCIDENTS RISE ACROSS US

Police in the city are also searching for the suspect seen in a video who appeared to sucker punch a 55-year-old Asian woman in Chinatown. The woman was knocked unconscious. The punch is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money