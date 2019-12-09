New York City subway fall leaves woman dead, another injured: 'You could hear bones crunching'

One woman was killed and another was injured after falling in between train cars at a New York City subway station early Sunday in what one person described as a "terrible" thing to witness.

The incident happened around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday at the Broadway Junction subway station in Brooklyn, the New York Police Department said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the two women, ages 23 and 24, had walked off a southbound "A" train together and were walking on the platform, near the edge, as the train was leaving the station. Police said the two women then fell off the platform and in between two train cars as the train was moving.

A man who was in the station at the time, Kwame Martin, 33, told the New York Post the pair were wearing high heels and "visibly intoxicated" as they stumbled and fell in between the two train cars.

“Her friend tried to catch her but the weight was too much for her and they both fell on the tracks between the two train cars. Then the A train started leaving the station," Martin said. “You could hear them screaming as the train rode over them. You could hear bones crunching.”

Martin said that people on the platform did what they could to try to get the train to stop, hitting the emergency red button, but "it was terrible."

The NYPD said that officers from the 73 Precinct/Transit District 33 that is located in the station responded and found the 23-year-old woman "unconscious and unresponsive," while the 24-year-old woman remained conscious.

“You could hear [the women] moaning under the train," Martin told the Post, adding that first responders then "took the train apart" to get to the two women.

The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, while the 24-year-old was transported to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. Authorities were withholding the identity of the 23-year-old woman, pending notification of her family.

Law enforcement sources told The Post the women “appeared to be highly intoxicated” before falling.

The incident caused "extensive delays" to subway service through the area for several hours, according to the MTA.

The incident remains under investigation, the NYPD said.