New York City street party shooting leaves 5 injured, including 6-year-old boy

A 6-year-old boy reportedly is undergoing surgery after he and four others were shot at a street party in New York City early Monday morning.

The boy and his mother – who is also among the victims – were struck around 3 a.m. in Brooklyn in a shooting that police believe is gang-related, although it's not clear if there were any intended targets, according to the New York Post. The gunfire erupted during J’Ouvert, an annual pre-dawn celebration of Caribbean culture.

“What we have right now is she was getting out of a cab with her son and then two individuals pulled out firearms and started shooting and they were both struck,” the newspaper quoted NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison as saying.

Harrison added the mother and son were arriving at a party when they were shot.

Sources told the New York Post that the mother was hit in the foot and the boy, who is undergoing surgery, suffered a leg injury.

They also said the ages of the other three victims were 34, 40, and 46 – and they are all expected to survive.

As of midday Monday, two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting, pending charges, while a firearm was recovered at the scene, the New York Post reports.