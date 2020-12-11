Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Pedestrians struck in Midtown Manhattan during protest, 1 seriously hurt

The NYPD urged residents to avoid the area around Third Avenue and East 39th Street

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
A New York City motorist struck several protesters early Friday evening after they surrounded a car at an intersection, according to local reports.

The vehicle struck at least six people, leaving one seriously injured.

Police were questioning the driver, a woman, who remained at the scene. She was accompanied by a female passenger, and authorities said it appeared to ahve been an accident and not related to terrorism or anything nefarious. 

Authorities also reportedly detained multiple protesters.

An estimated 50 protesters were demonstrating at the intersection at the time, New York’s ABC7NY reported. Some members of the group surrounded a car – and it allegedly drove through the crowd, according to the report and unverified videos online.

Just after 4 p.m., the NYPD urged residents just after 4 p.m. to avoid the area around Third Avenue and East 39th Street, in the Murray Hill neighborhood, “due to a vehicle collision involving multiple pedestrians.”

A car plowed into a group of protesters, injuring several, on Dec. 11, in the Murray Hill neighborhood of New York City.

Photographs and videos of the scene after the incident posted to social media show a large crowd of bystanders and protesters looking on as police maintain order.

A car plowed into a group of protesters, injuring six, on Dec. 11, in the Murray Hill neighborhood of New York City.

Different local reports described the protest as either part of Black Lives Matter or in solidarity with hunger-striking ICE detainees.

A car plowed into a group of protesters, injuring several, on Dec. 11, in the Murray Hill neighborhood of New York City.

Fox News' Bryan Llenas contributed to this report.