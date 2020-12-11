Pedestrians struck in Midtown Manhattan during protest, 1 seriously hurt

A New York City motorist struck several protesters early Friday evening after they surrounded a car at an intersection, according to local reports.

The vehicle struck at least six people, leaving one seriously injured.

Police were questioning the driver, a woman, who remained at the scene. She was accompanied by a female passenger, and authorities said it appeared to ahve been an accident and not related to terrorism or anything nefarious.

Authorities also reportedly detained multiple protesters.

An estimated 50 protesters were demonstrating at the intersection at the time, New York’s ABC7NY reported. Some members of the group surrounded a car – and it allegedly drove through the crowd, according to the report and unverified videos online.

Just after 4 p.m., the NYPD urged residents just after 4 p.m. to avoid the area around Third Avenue and East 39th Street, in the Murray Hill neighborhood, “due to a vehicle collision involving multiple pedestrians.”

Photographs and videos of the scene after the incident posted to social media show a large crowd of bystanders and protesters looking on as police maintain order.

Different local reports described the protest as either part of Black Lives Matter or in solidarity with hunger-striking ICE detainees.

