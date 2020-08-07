New York City power outage puts many Manhattan neighborhoods in the dark

Where were you when the lights went out?

Over 40,000 people temporarily lost their power in Manhattan early Friday following a string of outages in various neighborhoods, according to Con Edison -- the utility company serving New York City.

"We are investigating a problem on our transmission system that caused three networks in Manhattan to lose their electric supply at about 5:13 this morning," the company revealed in a statement. "The supply has been restored to those networks on the Upper West Side, Harlem and the Upper East Side."

People have been sharing photos and videos of the outages on social media, but in some places, power was reported to have been restored as soon as 20 minutes later.

Elsewhere in the city, over 32,000 customers were reported to be without power in the borough of Queens, and over 12,000 in the Staten Island and Bronx boroughs.

All power is expected to be restored in New York City by Sunday at 11 p.m. -- at the latest. Still, many New Yorkers who lost their electricity said they got it back relatively quickly.

“Crews are working 24/7 to continue making restorations to all customers affected by #StormIsaias,” Con Edison tweeted. “We urge everyone to stay away from downed wires, they may be live.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.