New York City murders, shootings spiked last week, report says

Murders and shootings reportedly are on the rise in New York City.

In the weeklong period from last Monday to Sunday night, there were 13 murders across the Big Apple compared to five during that time last year, law enforcement sources told the New York Post.

There were also 40 shootings – a substantial increase from the 24 during that period last year and the highest weekly total in the city since 2015, the sources added.

At least one of the shootings was linked to the looting and protests sparked by the police-involved death of George Floyd, the New York Post reports.

A New York City police officer also was randomly attacked and stabbed in the neck last Wednesday while patrolling in Brooklyn, which resulted in a struggle that caused two additional officers to suffer gunshot wounds.

Fox News’ David Aaro contributed to this report.