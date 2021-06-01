New York City Memorial Day violence leaves 1 dead, at least 8 wounded

A 15-year-old was killed and eight other people were injured in a wild night of shootings across the city on Monday, police and law-enforcement sources said.

The teenager and a 30-year-old man were found with gunshot wounds on the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 123rd Street in East Harlem, cops said.

The boy, who wasn’t identified pending family notification, had been shot in the torso. He was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

The other man was struck in the right knee and was in stable condition.

Earlier in the night, four people were wounded when shots rang out in Bushwick, Brooklyn, at around 8 p.m., according to the sources.

Three of the victims were taken to hospitals, and one walked into the nearby 83rd Precinct station house. Their conditions were unknown.

The shooting was being probed as possibly gang-related, one source said.

On Staten Island, two men were shot just after 8 p.m. near 231 Steuben St., not far from the Park Hill Houses.

A 19-year-old was hospitalized after being hit once in the arm, and a 20-year-old was transported to the same facility with a leg wound. Their injuries are not considered serious. The shooter fled into a wooded area nearby.

After 11 p.m. in the Bronx, a man was shot near East 157th Street and Courtlandt Avenue, sources said.

"The sun is out, so guns are out," one Brooklyn cop said.

