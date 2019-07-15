NYC man who allegedly knocked out 73-year-old woman’s teeth during rape attempt arrested: police

A New York City man wanted for knocking out a 73-year-old homeless woman’s teeth and trying to rape her last week was arrested in Lower Manhattan on Sunday, police said.

Bronx resident Clarence Bradley, 23, approached the woman around 12:45 a.m. in Lower Manhattan on July 7, police said.

When Bradley demanded sex from the woman, she responded: “I could be your grandma,” according to police.

Bradley punched, knocking out teeth and fracturing an eye socket as he tried to rape her, police said. He then allegedly grabbed her purse, which contained $20 and fled the scene.

Two patrol officers in the Bronx recognized Bradley from a wanted poster and arrested him Sunday, the New York Daily News reported.

He has been charged with attempted rape, robbery, and public lewdness, the report said. No other details were released.

