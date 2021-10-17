New York City man steals two duffel bags of electronics, food from Target: NYPD

A thief left his mark on a Manhattan Target Sunday morning — swiping two duffel bags-worth of items while flashing a box cutter at security guards, cops said.

The latest instance in the city’s shoplifting surge began at 11 a.m. at the Target on Second Avenue in Kips Bay.

The crook snatched electronics, pharmacy items and food, stuffing the pilfered goods into a pair of duffel bags, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

"He displayed a box cutter to security and then fled," she added.

There were no immediate injuries.

Police were hunting the man, described as in his 50s.

The big-box heist comes amid a shoplifting spree across the Big Apple that have left shelves bare at stores like CVS, Walgreens and Rite-Aid.

As of Sept. 12, the city has seen 26,385 complaints of retail theft — the most ever recorded going back to 1995, The Post reported earlier this month. It’s a 32 percent spike from last year (20,024) and 38 percent surge from 2014 (19,166).

Mayoral frontrunner Eric Adams said Thursday that if elected he would let cops know on Day One that his administration "won’t be sitting back" amid the wave of thefts.

"And I’m going to let them know that we’re not sitting back, watching people walk into Duane Reades and other stores and grabbing garbage bags full of supplies," he said. "And ATVs driving up and down our roads."