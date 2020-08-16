Manhunt for gunman who shot man on NYC subway platform in Grand Central Terminal

New York City police are searching for a gunman who shot a man on a subway platform in Grand Central Terminal early Saturday as citywide shootings continue to rise.

The shooting unfolded around 10:30 a.m. when a 40-year-old man was walking on the southbound platform of the 4, 5, and 6 train lines, police said.

The suspect approached the man and shot him in the left arm before fleeing on foot. The victim was taken in stable condition to a nearby hospital, police said. No arrests have been made.

Police said the suspect was described as a man in his 20s, wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and red bandana, WPIX-TV reported.

The shooting is one of the latest incidents in a surge of gun violence sweeping New York City this year. Shooting incidents in the city have increased by 78.8% so far this year compared to the same time period in 2019, according to NYPD data.

The violence continued overnight Friday with 12 shootings resulting in at least three deaths, FOX5 New York reported. The three victims who died included a 30-year-old man found in Harlem, another 30-year-old man found in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, and a 28-year-old man in Jamaica, Queens. No arrests were made in any of the three fatal shootings.

In another incident, a gunman opened fire into a crowd at a seafood boil party in Harlem, hitting two women and a man, WNBC reported. All three were expected to survive. No arrests were made.

At least 40 people were shot between Friday and Saturday, the station reported, citing preliminary police data.

So far this year, NYPD data shows 1,017 citywide shooting victims, up 84.6% from the 551 victims during that period last year.