New York City man shot while sitting in barber’s chair, video shows

New York City Police have released a startling video showing two gunmen opening fire at a man who was sitting in a chair at a barber’s shop.

The incident happened Friday night in the city’s Bronx borough – and as of Monday, the suspects have not been caught.

In a statement, the NYPD told Fox News that the "22-year-old male victim was sitting in a barber chair when two unknown individuals entered the establishment."

"Once inside, one individual fired at the victim striking him in [the] stomach, at which time he passed the firearm to the other individual who proceeded to shoot the victim in the leg."

Surveillance video shows the victim – who is wearing a haircut apron – fall to the ground after being struck. He is now said to be in stable condition.

Police say both suspects fled the scene following the shooting.

They described the individuals as males, one of which was last seen wearing a black balaclava, black and white T-shirts and dark colored pants, while the other was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.