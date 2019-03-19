New York man charged with manslaughter after police consider speed in fatal bus crash

A New York City man was charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter after a commercial bus he was driving, and possibly speeding in, crashed, killing two passengers.

Virginia State Police said Yui Man Chow, a 40-year-old Staten Island resident, was driving a Toa’s Travel bus through Prince George County, Va., on the I-95 at approximately 5:20 a.m. when the vehicle overturned at a ramp for Exit 45.

The bus ran off the left side of the ramp before overturning, and police said investigators are considering speed “a causative factor in the crash.”

The bus, which departed from Orlando, Fla., and was headed to New York City, was carrying 57 people, including Chow, at the time of the crash.

An adult male passenger died at the scene and an adult female died several hours later at a nearby hospital.

Dozens of others, including toddlers, suffered an array of injuries, both serious and minor, and were transported to area hospitals. Chow did not sustain any injuries during the crash.

He was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and is being held on bond at the Riverside Regional Jail.

Police said the bus stopped in Rocky Mount, N.C., to change drivers before the crash.

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration records showed that Toa’s Travel Inc. had no reported crashes in the past two years and only one speeding ticket, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.