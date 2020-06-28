New York City man arrested after video shows attempted rape of woman: police

A New York City man has been arrested after video showed his attempted rape of a woman in an apartment building lobby in broad daylight Friday morning, authorities said.

The attack happened around 8 a.m. on East 210 Street in the Norwood section of the Bronx, police said.

Surveillance footage released Saturday shows a man pulling a woman through the door of a building, putting her in a headlock, and throwing her to the ground. He then repeatedly punches her.

The man, identified as 25-year-old Michael Rosa following his arrest Sunday, also tried to take off the 27-year-old woman’s clothes, WCBS-TV reported, citing police.

Rosa fled after the woman fought back, police said. She was taken to a hospital and treated for bruises on her face and arms.

Rosa faces charges of attempted rape, strangulation, sex abuse, forcible touching and assault, the station reported.