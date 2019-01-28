Expand / Collapse search
New York
Woman trapped in elevator since Friday rescued by New York City firefighters

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A woman who said she'd been trapped in an elevator since Friday was rescued late Monday morning by New York City firefighters, an FDNY official told Fox News.

Firefighters responded to the building on East 65th Street in Manhattan at around 10 a.m. and the unidentified woman was transported to a local hospital. Her condition was not immediately disclosed.

Photos from the area showed the location to be a townhouse.

Outside the building where a woman was said to be trapped in an elevator since Friday. (Google Street View)

Details surrounding the woman’s entrapment weren’t immediately released.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @GaydosFNC.