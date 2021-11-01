NYC firefighters suspended, lose pay after 'inappropriate' vaccine protest: 'Blood on their hands'

Six New York City firefighters have been suspended without pay for four weeks after driving their truck to a state senator’s office to protest Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandate.

The members of Ladder 113 in the city’s Brooklyn borough were on-duty at the time of the incident Friday outside the office of State Senator Zellnor Myrie, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro told the New York Post.

"This is a highly inappropriate act by on-duty members of this Department who should only be concerned with responding to emergencies and helping New Yorkers and not harassing an elected official and his staff," Nigro added.

At Myrie’s Brooklyn office, the firefighters allegedly warned staff they would have "blood on their hands" after the implementation of a city worker vaccine mandate, the New York Post reports, citing a fire department spokesperson.

The spokesperson also reportedly told the newspaper that the firefighters said to Myrie’s staff they wouldn’t respond if a blaze broke out at the New York state senator’s home.

A fire department spokesperson told Fox News on Monday that the six members have now been suspended without pay for four weeks.

The mandate, which went into effect this morning, has forced at least 9,000 municipal workers into unpaid leave for their refusal to get at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Myrie later told NBC4 he was "outraged" over the incident.

"One, that on duty officers who were supposed to be focused on keeping us safe and responding to emergencies would attempt to use their uniforms and their fire truck to intimidate my staff," he said, "and secondly, it is disturbing that they would approach a state elected official for a city mandate and would I think to offer veiled threats about my own safety by asking where I live personally."